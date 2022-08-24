Security Agencies Tackling Insecurity Within Legal Framework – Minister





Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has reiterated the resolve of the federal government to deal with criminals with the language they understand within the existing legal framework, saying that security agencies have made a lot of progress in suppressing their activities in the last one month.

He made this known during the visit of the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, James Christoff, to the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Spokesperson of the ministry, Bolaji Kazeem, said that the minister noted that by the time security agencies sustain the current momentum of dealing with criminals in the country within the next three to five months, the security situation would have improved greatly as government agencies were trying their best to checkmate the criminals.

Dingyadi said, “We are doing the best that we can do to ensure that we face the issue, criminals are criminals whenever they are and sometimes, we can only hit them with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper