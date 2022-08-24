Security Has Gone Beyond Mere Firing Of Guns, Says Akeredolu





Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has stressed the importance of using modern technology, gadgets and equipment to effectively fight insecurity in the country.

Akeredolu, who noted that security has gone beyond mere firing of guns, emphasised his belief in state police as a recipe to guarantee security in the country.

The governor called on the National Assembly to make necessary amendments to the Constitution to allow for the creation of state police in the interest of the country and the citizenry.

Speaking at the presentation of high-tech Surveillance Drone and five brand new operational motorcycles donated to Amotekun Corps by Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategy, Political and Legislative Matters, Akeredolu explained that the kind gesture would go a long way in assisting Amotekun Corps in combating crimes and criminalities in the state.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, at the event held at Amotekun head office in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper