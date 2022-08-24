We Remain Committed To Tackling Substance Abuse Among Youths – Presidency





The Federal Government has said it was taking practical steps to addressing the problem of drug and substance abuse, particularly among vulnerable young people using the instrumentality of its At-Risk-Children Programme (ARC-P), an initiative of the President Muhammadu Buhari adminstration facilitated by the office of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking on Tuesday at the opening of a two-day stakeholders’ workshop to flag off the implementation of ARC-P in Niger State, Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs Maryam Uwais, who is also the National Lead of ARC-P, lamented the spate of substance abuse among young people across the country.

According to her, the federal government working with the NDLEA, UNODC and other relevant stakeholders was making the necessary interventions to discourage the illicit, distressing habit and practice.

Uwais stated that with the support of the National Drug law enforcement agency (NDLEA), ARC-P has since created…





Source: Leadership Newspaper