Women Ask Bauchi Govt, LGs To Promote Disease Prevention





A group, Women Development Association for Self-Sustenance (WODAS) has called on governments at all levels to promote and prioritize disease prevention through adequate and equitable access to water, sanitation and hygiene services.

WODAS said to curtail the spread of COVID-19 as new variants continue to emerge, there must also be a focus on hygiene behaviour change intervention, complemented by a drive to boost uptake of vaccines.

The association, in partnership with WaterAid Nigeria made the plea while briefing journalists in Bauchi, yesterday, saying the state government should also put in place measures, especially infrastructure to ensure that people are able to practice and sustain good hygiene behaviour.

WODAS programme officer, Ezekiel Sukumum described WASH as critical in maintaining the dignity of human life and keeping communities healthy and productive.

According to him, the Bauchi State government must take urgent action in implementing the key recommendations proposed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper