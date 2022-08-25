2022 U-20 WWC: Falconets Arrive Abuja From Costa Rica





Nigeria’s Falconets have arrived Abuja early Thursday morning following their elimination from the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup tournament in Costa Rica.

The players and their officials were received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, by the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohamed Sanusi, and representative of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Toyin Ibitoye.

Recall that the players and their officials were stranded at the Istanbul Airport for 24 hours due to their inability to secure transit visas.

The viral photos of the players seen sleeping on the bare floors of airport in Istanbul had caused outrage among Nigerians.

However, a tweet on the Super Falcons’ verified Twitter handle on Thursday announced the eventual arrival of the Falconets in Nigeria.

