2023: ADC Extends NWC Tenure By 12 Months





The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) has granted the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Chief Raph Nwosu, a one year tenure extension.

The move, according to the party’s NEC, was to ensure the national leadership of ADC is focused on campaign activities across the country to deliver all ADC candidates at all levels in the 2023 elections.

Briefing members of the NEC at the meeting which held at the ADC national secretariat in Thursday in Abuja, the party’s National Legal Adviser Peter Iyiola Oyewole Esq, drew attention of the NEC “to the fact that the tenure of all the National Working Committee of ADC had ended on 21st of August 2022.”

Earlier, the party’s deputy national chairman (Politics), Dr Bamidele Ajadi, had moved a motion that the tenure of the said national officers be extended for one year “for the party to concentrate on the activities ahead, especially the campaign activities across the country which…





Source: Leadership Newspaper