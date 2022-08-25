Alleged Libel: Ned Nwoko Writes Govs Forum DG, Demands $40m





A former House of Representatives member, Mr Ned Nwoko, has written the director-general of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, over allegation of libellous statement.

Nwoko, through his lawyer, Onyeka Nwokolo Esq., is demanding an apology from the NGF DG and $40m as damages.

According to the letter, Bello-Barkindo was quoted to have said while responding to the issue surrounding the Paris Club refund, “It is curious that in the introduction of himself, Mr. Ned Nwoko said nothing about his current status with the UK Law Society and the widely held belief that he was disbarred for fraudulent activities.”

But Nwoko described the statement as untrue and a damage to his reputation.

Nwoko, therefore, attached his practising certificates for 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 legal years issued by the Solicitor Regulation Authority, to Bello-Barkindo.

Nwoko said, "The above unguarded and unwarranted statement was issued by you as part of the rebuttal of the very…





Source: Leadership Newspaper