Arms Centre Receives 3,000 Recovered Weapons In Rivers





The Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe has handed over 3,000 recovered weapons to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) in Rivers State.

The weapons were presented to the centre on Monday. In a statement issued by Air Commodore Ewejide Akintunde on behalf of the national coordinator NCCSALW, he said the over 3,000 automatic and locally fabricated SALW were handed over to the centre by the commander, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral A. Hassan, who represented the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) during the ceremony in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said the assorted weapons handed over included, AK 47 rifles, FN rifles, Berretta rifles, G3 rifles, Pump Action rifles and various brands of pistols. Others include Sub-Machine Guns (SMG) and General-Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) as well as locally fabricated Single and Double-Barrel rifles, Pistols, SMGs and ammunition of various calibres.

In his remarks, the national coordinator NCCSALW,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper