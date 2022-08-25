BEDC To Malami: Only Court Can Pronounce Order Expired





Legal counsel to Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc, M. Kunle Adegoke (SAN), has said he refused to believe that the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), would publicly comment on a matter that is subjudice and sit in judgement over an order given by a court of competent jurisdiction. He said an order of a court does not expire except the court pronounces so.

Adegoke reacted yesterday to a report published by an online medium alleging that the management of BEDC Electricity Plc had expired because the order of an Abuja High Court on the matter had ceased to exist after 14 days.

In the report, Malami allegedly said that the ex-parte orders of the Federal High Court issued in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1113/2022 – Vigeo Power Limited v. Fidelity Bank Plc & 7 Ors. on the 8th July, 2022 had expired after 14 days.

Source: Leadership Newspaper