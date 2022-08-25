BREAKING: Atiku Meets Wike In London





Former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, met with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, in London, United Kingdom.

The meeting, which had been long expected since after the duo fell out aftermath of the PDP presidential primary election, had four other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in attendance.

Present at the meeting was Governor Ahmed Umaru Fintiri of Atiku’s home State of Adamawa, and the trio of Wike’s allies, which include Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Although details of the meeting remain sketchy, LEADERSHIP reports that it was geared towards seeking Wike’s support for Atiku in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The meeting comes shortly after former President Olusegun Obasanjo had met Governor Wike and allies in company of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter…





Source: Leadership Newspaper