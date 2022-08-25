Djokovic Withdraws From US Open Over COVID-19 Vaccine Policy  





Twenty-one-time grand slam champion, Novak Djokovic, has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming US Open.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal via a Twitter post on Thursday.

Djokovic has remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, and current US rules stipulate that any non-US citizen must be fully vaccinated against the virus in order to receive a visa and enter the country.

The 35-year-old Serbian wrote: “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.

“Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

Meanwhile, the tournament director of the US Open, Stacy Allaster, said in a statement: “Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper