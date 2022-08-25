Nigeria Power Sector Awards’ Organizers Call For Nominations 





The Nigeria Power Sector Awards organizers have called for nominations for the 2022 edition of the awards meant to recognise organisations and individuals that have contributed positively to the growth of the power sector.

The maiden awards in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) will hold at the prestigious Sheraton Hotels in Abuja on November 23, 2022 .

In a statement by the Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Nigeria Power Sector Awards Limited, Racheal Salahu, she said the Awards will celebrate the efforts and achievements of deserving public and private organizations and individuals across the entire NESI value chain and the renewable energy/off-grid sector.

“The Awards aims to reward and incentivize organizations and individuals who have contributed in measurable ways to the improvements, growth and progress in the sector; catalyze further improvements, growth, innovation and progress in the power sector; and transparently highlight the improvements and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper