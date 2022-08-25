No Airline Sells Ticket In Foreign Currency – NCAA





The Federal Government has described as untrue, claims that foreign airlines are selling their tickets in foreign currency in Nigeria due to their earnings that are trapped with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

LEADERSHIP recalls that there have been reports in some segment of the media that some foreign carriers like Turkish Airline, Lufthansa and Delta were selling tickets only in foreign currency.

The move, according to the reports, was to evade the forex liquidity crisis in Nigeria, coupled with alleged upward review of charges by the local authorities.

But, speaking to journalists, the director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said none of the foreign carriers had notified the concerned agencies of any change in ticketing modalities.

According to Nuhu, Nigerian currency (Naira) remains the statutory currency of transactions in the aviation sector, saying that the regulation mandates operating airlines to notify the NCAA where there…





Source: Leadership Newspaper