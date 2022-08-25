PDP Crisis: After Tinubu’s London Meeting With Wike, Atiku Heads For UK





Just hours after Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike held a meeting with the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is reportedly headed for the United Kingdom ostensibly to mend fences with the Rivers State governor.

An online newspaper, The Cable, reported that a source close to Atiku disclosed that he is billed to meet with the Rivers’ governor today.

“The PDP presidential candidate headed for London today after arriving from Paris yesterday. He is billed to meet with Wike tomorrow in an attempt to resolve the issues between them,” the online platform quoted the source.

But Atiku’s media aides have denied knowledge of whether he intends to meet with Wike to reconcile with him over the impasse arising from the presidential candidate’s choice of Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, as running mate.

When contacted,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper