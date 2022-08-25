Police Foil Abduction In Bauchi Village





Police operatives last Monday foiled attempt by seven gunmen who invaded Bangaji village in Alkaleri LGA with the intention of launching attacks and abducting some people in the village.

Acting on credible intelligence, police operatives in a combined operation with local hunters swung into action and moved to the scene where two of the hoodlums were neutralized while the remaining five escaped to an unknown destination with various degrees of injuries.

The Bauchi Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said in a statement yesterday in Bauchi that efforts are on top gear to apprehend the remaining accomplices at large.

According to the statement, the state commissioner of police, CP Umar Mamman Sanda has charged the officers to intensify efforts and apprehend the fleeing suspects, revealing that a locally made loaded Dane gun was recovered at the scene of the incident.

In a related development, the police operatives also arrested two suspects,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper