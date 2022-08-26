2023 Elections Under Threat With 4 Partisan, Corrupt RECs, CSOs Raise Alarm





Nine Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have raised the alarm that the forthcoming 2023 general election is under threat over the appointment of partisan and indicted persons as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The CSOs also rubbished the screening exercise conducted by the Senate on the appointed RECs, saying that the lawmakers ought to have known that some of the nominees were either partisan or indicted for corruption.

Recall that on July 26, 2022, the Senate read President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter conveying the nominations of 19 persons as RECs following the expiration of the tenure of the outgone RECs in 19 States. Of the 19 nominees, 14 were new appointments, while five were reappointed.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the CSOs said they will ensure the monitoring of the INEC officials ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The CSOs are Yiaga Africa; International Press Center; Center for Media…





Source: Leadership Newspaper