Federal Govt To Implement National Quality Control Policy





The federal government has said that it will soon begin the implementation of the national quality control policy, which was approved in 2021.

The director of Weight and Measures in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Comfort Emenbu, disclosed this on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while speaking during at a meeting with stakeholders.

Emembu, who was represented by the head, National Metrology Infrastructure in the ministry, Okechukwu Ejiofor, said the federal government was fully committed to the implementation of the policy.

The director said: “The WM Act is the legislation that confers power on inspectors of the weight and measure department, to ensure that measurements of trade are accurate, fair, transparent, uniform and legal.

“However, current global trends in WM administration necessitate that certain aspects of WM Act are reviewed to accommodate global best practices in legal metrology.

“The adoption of legal metrology will build trust…





Source: Leadership Newspaper