Jailed Activist, Inibehe Effiong, 18 Others Regain Freedom From Akwa Ibom Prison





After completing his one-month jail term slammed on him by the Chief Judge (CJ) of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot, for alleged contempt of court, lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Inibehe Effiong, has regained his freedom.

Effiong was released alongside 18 other inmates, remanded wrongly at the Uyo Custodial Centre in Akwa Ibom State.

Addressing journalists shortly after stepping out of the custodial facility, Effiong maintained his innocence, saying he was wrongly incarcerated for raising two objections concerning the presence of two armed Mobile Policemen inside the courtroom and opposing the CJ’s decision to evict a journalist from the courtroom.

Speaking on his one-month stay in prison, Effiong said his Bible and other legal books were his main companions, adding that the period gave him the opportunity to take a break from his usual busy schedules, to sleep and interact with inmates to ascertain their offenses.

Lamenting that the criminal justice system has been…





Source: Leadership Newspaper