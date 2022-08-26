JUST-IN: Occupants Trapped As 2-storey Building Collapses In Abuja





There was pandemonium in Kubwa village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when a two-storey building collapsed in the area, trapping unspecified number of people.

An eye-witness, who identified himself as Gideon Danjuma, who lives very close to the scene of the incident, explained that the building collapsed at about 11pm on Thursday night.

According to him, they were outside their house discussing when they heard a loud sound, and that was when they realised that the building had collapsed.

“Immediately, we rushed to the collapsed building because we knew that there are people inside that would need help. When we got there, we heard people shouting for help inside the collapsed building.

“We started digging to rescue those we could rescue. We dug for up to six hours before we could rescue one person at about 5.30am (Friday morning) and some people are still trapped inside the building.

“The security man of the building and some other people are still trapped inside…





Source: Leadership Newspaper