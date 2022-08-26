Licence Fees: DAAR Communications Lauds NBC Over Amicable Resolution





The Management of DAAR Communications PLC, has expressed gratitude to the director general and the management of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over the amicable resolution of the license revocation/shutdown order.

LEADERSHIP reported that NBC had last Friday, August 19, 2022, issued a shutdown notice to licensees that were indebted to the Commission to the tune of N2.6 billion.

However, following the ultimatum, the director general of NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, thus Friday in Abuja, said the Commission has received positive responses from the debtor Licensees, including big players in the broadcast industry.

The DAAR Communications management said it was pleased that NBC recognised its prompt response, contributions, and prayers.

“We look forward to a harmonious working relationship with the Commission and all our stakeholders towards delivering our audiences quality news, entertainment, and information broadcast services,” DAAR Communications management…







Source: Leadership Newspaper