MAKING IT, SPENDING IT: MAKE OR MAR MONEY CHOICES





Bouncers are the security personnel who mount doors or secure places where events, such as; weddings, birthdays, concerts, among others, holds. Some of the bouncers even serve to protect very important personalities.

Keeping the peace by breaking up fights, preventing gate crashers and ensuring that everyone has a good time and preventing things from getting out of hand is mostly their responsibility.

In Nigeria, bouncers are civilians who provide security services to private individuals; they do not carry ammunitions or carry out state functions as they are not empowered by law to do so, but they were well built physically to mitigate any crisis.

Requirements

Ideally, bouncers should be at least six feet tall and muscular, having a big chest and belly will also make one seem intimidating to attack.

While the federal government is largely in charge of ensuring the security of the citizens, the presence of private security practitioners is also of great importance.

Speaking on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper