Maritime Security: Federal Govt, EU Sign MoU On Donation Of Boats To Nigeria





The Federal Government and the Institute CAMOES IP of the European Union (EU), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the donation of two additional Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBS) to Nigeria to boost the fight against maritime insecurity in Nigeria’s inland waterways and the Gulf of Guinea.

The virtual MoU was signed on Tuesday by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada on behalf of the Federal Government in Abuja, while the President of Institute CAMOES IP, Jao Ribero de Almeida, signed on behalf of the Institute in far away Portugal.

Ambassador Dada in his remarks, commended the EU for being a very strategic and reliable partner to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and for donating 30 RHIBS and the forensic equipment valued at 5.4 million Euros to 12 ECOWAS Coastal member-states under the EU Project to aupport West Africa Integrated Maritime Security (SWAIMS).

He also commended the ECOWAS Commission for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper