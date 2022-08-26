Orosanye Report: Federal Govt Receives Draft White Paper Report





The federal government has received the Draft White Paper on the Amal Pepple Committee report on new Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions created between 2012 and 2021.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Thursday, received the draft copy from the Ebele Okeke-led White Paper Drafting Committee.

He noted that the high cost of government in the country and the revenue challenges being experience were of serious concern to government.

Mustapha, who commended the committee for completing the assignment within the six-week timeline given to it, also assured that all that is necessary would be done to ensure that no sector of governance is neglected.

According to him, some of the recommendations by the white paper drafting committee would be considered as low-hanging fruits that would be implemented immediately after approval.

He said, “It is important to note that the high cost of governance in Nigeria and revenue challenges being experienced in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper