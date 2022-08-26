 SEVEN TIPS on: DANCE MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND





We all know the effects a soundtrack can have on a movie. Here are some of the best movie soundtracks for 2021!

DUNE

Dune was always going to be an epic summer blockbuster; not only did it deliver in the visuals department, but the music brought out the epic tone that the film presented. Composed by legendary composer Hans Zimmer, he made sure that the music would be striking, provocative, and match the techno-glean the Dune world created.

KING RICHARD

For starters, King Richard was a great movie that was released at the wrong time. Technically, the film was a “bomb,” but after watching the film, which told the story of the rise of Venus and Serena Williams through their father’s perspective, you’ll quickly realize this is a great film that deserves the recognition it’s getting. Now that that rant is over, the soundtrack is equally grand, giving the film the emotional weight that was needed to carry the film to greatness: Kris Bowers did his thing with this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper