Stakeholders Seek Behavioural Change To Avert Road Accidents 





Stakeholders at the Accountability Lab Nigeria Roundtable on road ethics reforms, have stressed the need for behavioural change among Nigerians to avert road accidents.

LEADERSHIP reports that about 1,700 lives were lost, and 10,200 were injured by road accidents from 2020-2021. Yet despite numerous offences by Nigerian road users, many of them see law enforcement officials as the issue.

The roundtable in partnership with Akin Fadeyi Foundation lamented that there has been a sustained decay in the ethics of road users.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander for FCT, Mr Ochi Ogar, in his speech urged Nigerians to drive safe and avert overspeeding.

He added that, “At the FRSC, our focus is on impacting road users and not only enforcement. Every one of us has a role to play to impact the level of sanity on Nigerian highways.”

Accountability Lab Nigeria Country Director, Odeh Friday, said with the right guidance, Nigerian drivers can be active advocates for road…





Source: Leadership Newspaper