COVID-19: India Logs 10,256 New Cases, 68 Deaths In 24 Hours





India recorded 10,256 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall COVID19-related tally to 4,43,89,176.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also reported 68 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID19-related fatalities to 5,27,556.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.

Across the country parts and regions also recorded increase on Friday.

Telangana on Friday recorded 290 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally to 8,33,521.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 115.

A health department bulletin said 450 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,27,154.

The recovery rate rose to 99.24 per cent.

No fresh…





Source: Leadership Newspaper