CSOs Allege Partisanship Among New RECs





Nine Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria have raised concern that the 2023 general elections are under threat because some of the appointed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) are partisan.

The CSOs also criticized the screening exercise conducted by the senate on the appointed RECs, adding that the lawmakers ought to have known that some of them were engaged in partisanship.

On July 26, 2022, the Nigerian senate announced President Buhari’s appointment of 19 RECs following the expiration of the tenure of the outgone RECs in those states. Of the 19, 14 were new appointments, while five were reappointed.

But speaking at a press conference yesterday, the CSOs said they would ensure monitoring of the INEC officials ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The CSOs are: Yiaga Africa; International Press Center; Center for Media and Society; The Albino Foundation; Elect Her and Nigerian Women Trust Fund.

Others are: Partners…





Source: Leadership Newspaper