Don’t Listen To Presidential Candidates Speaking By Proxies, Peter Obi Tells Nigerians 





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked the electorate not to consider any of the presidential candidates speaking through proxies.

Speaking to supporters, who came to welcome him in Germany on Friday Obi said that every presidential candidate must personally tell Nigerians his agenda to make Nigeria work.

The LP presidential candidate, who spoke while addressing Nigerians in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, asked the electorate to do background checks on all presidential candidates before listening to whatever promises they make.

He said, “When you listen to us, go and check our backgrounds, this is not a time for somebody to show us his qualifications, I live in Nigeria and I know Nigeria and what Nigerians need. I am not a stranger to Nigerian problems.

“I am a trader but I have a privilege to go to some of the best of schools like Oxford, Cambridge, and other Ivy League institutions, but I always say to people that educational…





Source: Leadership Newspaper