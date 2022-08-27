Federal Govt Unveils 5-Year Innovative Policy To Drive Food Security





The federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday unveiled National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP) 2022-2027, a document articulated to guide sectoral activities for ensuring food and nutrition security in the country.

The five-year policy is premised on 10 thematic areas of stakeholders synergy and alignment, knowledge creation and transfer, rapid mechanisation, agricultural development fund establishment, extension service delivery revitalisation and livestock development.

Other area of focus include; priority crop value chain strengthening, fisheries and aquaculture, marine and inland fisheries development, market development, and agricultural lands and investments partnership.

The policy document also covers the crosscutting areas of digital and climate-smart agriculture promotion, rural infrastructure development, nutrition, and exports standardisation . Also covered are agricultural lending and insurance, data and information management,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper