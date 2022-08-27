Firm Launches Africa Ambassadorship Programme For Campus Students





Leading global derivatives exchange and copy trading platform, Bitget, has launched its African Ambassadorship programme for students on campus in all regions of Africa.

This, the company said, will afford students to represent the platform at their various campuses while they earn and continue their education at the same time.

Since the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, the overall crypto market has been on a downward trend, which cut short jobs, projects and initiatives that were ongoing in the space. Consequently, the platform has shown its willingness to double its global workforce in the cryptocurrency market.

Commenting, managing director, Bitget, Gracy Chen, said the Bitget campus ambassadors programme was to connect its users across campuses in Africa to the Bitget ecosystem.

According to Chen, the programme is open to all undergraduates, postgraduates, and National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members across universities in Africa who can become champions…





Source: Leadership Newspaper