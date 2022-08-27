JUST-IN: Army Dismisses 2 Soldiers Over Murder Of Yobe Islamic Cleric





The Nigerian Army has dismissed two soidiers, Lance Corporal John Gabriel and Lance Corporal Gideon Adamu, over the killing of a popular Yobe cleric, Sheik Aisami Goni Gashua.

Recall that the Islamic scholar, who was on transit on the fateful day, had offered a ride to Lance Corporal John Gabriel, who later shot him dead last weekend.

It was gathered that John later called his friend, Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon, in order to cover his tracks but nemesis caught up with both of them and they were subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the acting Commander in charge of 241 Reece Battalion, Nguru, Yobe State, Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Abdullahi Osabo, disclosed that “the duo of Lance Corporal John Gabriel and Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon were officially dismissed from the Nigerian Army on August 27, 2022.”

He said the decision was taken, “After the joint board of inquiry set up by the Army in collaboration with the Police had found them guilty on a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper