NANS @40: Students Demand Overhaul Of Education Sector

Speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary in Abuja yesterday, NANS national president, Comrade Sunday Asefon pleaded with Nigerians to rise and rescue the education sector.

He said the nation’s education sector was at the brink and the entire nation must rise to rescue it.

The event was celebrated under the title, “Public Education System On The Brink Of collapse: Rescue It Now Or Prepare For The Alternative.”

Asefon urged state universities to pull out of the ongoing ASUU strike, saying state universities would not be beneficiaries of ASUU’s demand from the federal government as governors were responsible for the founding of their universities.

He also condemned the insistence of ASUU on the payment of six months arrears of salaries for the entire…





Source: Leadership Newspaper