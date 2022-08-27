We’re Approaching 2023 Polls With Highest Standard – INEC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it would not lower the bar for the 2023 general elections as it would continue to upload polling unit results to the INEC results viewing portal.

INEC chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at the Yiaga Africa post-election roundtable and public presentation of the final report on the observation of the 2022 Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

Yakubu, represented by Mr Festus Okoye, the commissioner for information and education, said the commission would continue to listen and learn valuable lessons from those who observed the governorship elections and improve on it.

“I want to seize this opportunity to assure Nigerians that this present commission will be bold and courageous in prosecuting the 2023 general elections.

“We will continue to harvest lessons from the Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti and the Osun governorship elections in shaping the way we approach the 2023 general elections.

“We are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper