Wheat Processing: A Profitable Venture





Over 90 per cent of wheat supply in Nigeria is used to produce wheat flour, which is mostly used in making bread, pasta and noodles; staple foods in today’s Nigeria.

According to United Nations Statistics Division of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAOSTAT) data, Nigeria currently spends about $1.5 billion annually (five per cent of its entire import bill) on wheat importation to sustain this astronomical increase in consumption. This increase has been primarily driven by rising appetites for ‘foreign’ convenience foods and baked products. Strikingly, pasta production accounted for up to 15 per cent of wheat flour usage in Nigeria in 2020, from less than 1 per cent in 1999.

Nigerians patronise a wide variety of foods and goods gotten from milled wheat such as biscuits, bread, cookies, noodles, cereals, pasta and many more. Even in the Northern parts of the country, where it is produced, Wheat is used to make local delicacies such as Dan Wake and Fura (which is eaten…





Source: Leadership Newspaper