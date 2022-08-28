Autism In Children: Between Empowerment And Sympathy





Many Africans have misconception about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). More often than not, they have associated it with witchcraft and other bizarre beliefs.

The U.S. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) explains that ASD is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. The centre also explains that people with ASD have a known difference, such as a genetic condition. It said other causes of ASD remain unknown. Scientists believe there are multiple causes of ASD that combine to alter the most common ways people develop.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in a report published on March 30, 2022 said globally, it is estimated that one child out of every 100 children is suffering from autism. The statistics of the situation in Nigeria is sketchy, though in a is recent study, Muideen Bakare a consultant psychiatrist and his team of researchers said in the southeastern part of the country, the prevalence rate of ASD is 2.9 per cent among children between the ages of 3…





Source: Leadership Newspaper