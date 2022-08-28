Corps Member Murdered In Adamawa





The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a Corps member serving in the State, Ismaila Dawudu.

The 28-year-old Ismaila, who hailed from Taraba State, was killed at Yolde Pate NYSC Lodge in Yola South local government area of the State.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, SP Suleman Yahaya Ngoruje, confirmed the incident, saying the Command has launched an investigation to unravel the killers.

“The Police Command under the leadership of C. P. Sikiru Akande is already carrying out investigation to find out those behind the Killing and bring them to book.

“The Command has already meet with the NYSC Officials, so that the lives of NYSC members in Adamawa State could be secured,” the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nguroje said.

He called on Corps members to go about their normal duties because measures have been put in place to checkmate hoodlums with assurances of guarantee for their safety in Adamawa State.

Also, confirming the incident, the State…





