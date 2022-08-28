Electric Vehicles: Nigerian Company, Deyaar, To Deploy 25 Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations In Abuja





An indigenous company, Deyaar Nigeria Limited, has expressed its desire to contribute to the battle against climate change, particularly with regards to reduction of carbon emissions in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Consequently, the company os set go establish 25 public electric vehicle charging stations in the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Zakariya Jidda, in a statement at the weekend noted that “the role of efficient transport system in the growth and development of any nation cannot be over emphasized.”

He said in response to the myriad of challenges associated with mobility in cities, governments have introduced regulations and incentives to accelerate a shift to sustainable transport system.

Making a case for electric vehicles, Mr Jidda said regulators worldwide have set stringent emissions targets.

For instance, the Biden administration in the United States has introduced a 50 percent Electric Vehicles target for 2030 in order to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper