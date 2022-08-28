Emefiele Urges Special Attention To Industrial Capacity For Economic Stability





Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has said with Nigeria’s population growing by over three percent per annum over the past seven years, against a less than steady growth in output since 2019, expanding the production and industrial capacity of the economy must be given special attention to ensure overall macroeconomic stability.

Mr Emefiele made the call yesterday at a workshop for business editors and finance correspondents in Abuja with the theme: Policy Options for Economic Diversification: Thinking Outside the Crude Oil-box.

This is even as experts have advocated governance reforms and rationalisation as well as diversification for economic growth.

Nigeria, through the CBN, had in the last few years increased funding into rice farming to meet local demands as well as export.

Also, CBN’s director, trade and exchange department, Dr Ozoemena Nnaji disclosed that the bank’s Naira-4-Dollar policy has recorded $2.4 billion between January…





Source: Leadership Newspaper