NBA: Business Law Section Selects Adefulu As New Chairman





A lead partner in the renowned business law firm Odujinrin and Adefulu, Dr Adeoye Adefulu has been chosen to lead the Nigerian Bar Association’s section on Business Law as its chairman.

In his acceptance speech delivered at the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law Annual General Meeting, he said, “I am grateful to all who nominated me; to the membership of this organization and to the past chairs, council members, committee chairs and exco and the Section on Business Law (SBL) secretariat, all of whom have contributed immensely to make us one of the leading membership associations in the Nigerian business community.”

Adefulu also highlighted the ways in which the NBA Section on Commercial Law would adapt to the changing business and economic landscape since its founding.

He said, “Our demography has also changed – with Boomers, Gen X, Millennial and Gen Zs and their different cultures practicing law together (sometimes in the same office). Whilst the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper