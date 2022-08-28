Olawepo-Hashim Cautions Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others Against Widening Political Divisions





A former presidential candidate and currently All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has cautioned political gladiators, especially presidential candidates of the various political parties against further widening the existing gulf and divisions in the country in pursuit of their 2023 ambition.

In a release from his media office in Abuja on Sunday, Olawepo-Hashim urged the candidates to address onoy issues germane to nationhood, rather than inflame passions of tribal and religious anger among Nigerians.

He lamented that political supporters were driving campaigns and marketing their candidates via intimidation, threat, disinformation and blackmail, without any word of caution from their principals.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Trust in the 2019 general election, recalled that “even before independence, Nigeria had a rich history of politics and political campaigns, which gave the electorates big opportunity to interrogate the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper