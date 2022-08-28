Osodeke’s Gaffe Sparks Rift Between ASUU, State-owned Universities





The handful of state-owned universities whose workers are either members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or had joined the ongoing strike embarked upon by their colleagues have begun opting out of the industrial action.

This comes on the heels of recent criticism by the president of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osadeke, of state universities who had earlier chosen to resume academic activities.

In an interview on Arise Television on Thursday, Osadeke described state universities as quacks and irrelevant.

However. The response has been swift from state institutions as more are considering breaking away from the strike or are being pressured by state governors to resume lecturers.

The rift opened by the president of ASUU has also raised questions among some state institutions on why they may not be obliged to accept any agreement reached by the federal government and ASUU when it comes to the salaries of lecturers.

Findings by LEADERSHIP Sunday suggest some of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper