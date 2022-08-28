Pantami Excited As ICT Contribution To GDP Hits 18.44%





The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has been excited to hear that the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector has contributed 18.44% to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022.

Dr Femi Adeluyi, Technical Assistant (Research and Development) to the Minister, said this in a statement on Saturday, stressing that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced this in the ‘Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product Report’ for Q2 2022, released on Friday.

According to the statement, the Digital Economy sector under Professor Pantami has continued its trend of playing a key part in the growth of Nigeria’s economy. The 18.44% contribution of the ICT to the total real GDP in Q2 2022 is the highest contribution of ICT to the GDP and is truly unprecedented.

It marked the third time that the sector has achieved an unprecedented contribution to Nigeria’s GDP during the tenure of the Minister-…





Source: Leadership Newspaper