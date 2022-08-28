Police IRT Arrests Bandits’ Informants





The Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested a deadly kidnap-for-ransom syndicate, which kidnapped the wife and two children of a serving lawmaker, Hon. Dr Ibrahim Aminu, in Katsina State.

The key suspects, Muttaka Ibrahim, Suleiman Rabiu and Surajo, all male and natives of Bakori LGA of Katsina State were arrested for allegedly supplying the information that led to the assault on the lawmaker and kidnap of his family members.

The police said during investigation, Ibrahim confessed to the crime, saying that he and other gang members were informants to Sanni Tukur, a.k.a Abacha, who is responsible for terrorising people in villages and towns in Katsina and Zamfara States.

They were said to have volunteered information to the bandit leader leading to the kidnapping of Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Aminu’s wife and six others.

Other victims of the syndicate include Buhari Usman, also know as Fedeco, Nazaradeen Ibrahim, Amandallah Ahmad, Ibrahim Suleiman, Sumayya Nura and Yahaya…





Source: Leadership Newspaper