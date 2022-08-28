Tales Of Lamentations Over The Murder Of Sheikh Aisami In Yobe





Sheikh Goni Aisami Gashua was one of the most popular Islamic clerics in Gashua, Yobe State. He was allegedly killed last week by a soldier at Nguru, a community under Karasuwa local government area. The soldier allegedly shot him three times and dumped his body, intending to steal his car.

LEADERSHIP Weekend however gathered that Sheikh Aisami’s car failed to restart. The soldier reportedly summoned his friend who is also a soldier and both spent the whole night trying to start the car. In the morning, villagers saw the body and reported it to the police who arrested both suspects, Lcpl John Gabriel and Lcpl Adamu Gideon, still struggling to start the car.

According to the Yobe State Police Command, Lcpl Gabriel and Lcpl Gideon who were serving at the 241 Recce Battalion Nguru have confessed to the crime. The police authority vowed that justice must be served swiftly.

Friends and associates of the Sheikh testified of his humility and telling truth to power which endeared…





Source: Leadership Newspaper