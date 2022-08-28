Tinubu Has What It Takes To Make Nigeria Better – Group





A political group, Think Tinubu Movement (TTM) championing the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has vowed to do everything within its reach to ensure his success in the 2023 presidential election, saying he has what it takes reposition the country.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, TTM’s director-general, Chief Segun Afolorunikan said the group is rallying support for Tinubu because it believes in his ability to turn the country around and make it better.

According to him, “The Think Tinubu Movement is a non -governmental organisation set up to sensitise and mobilise Nigerians to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming election.”

He said the organisation is spread across the 774 local government areas of the country with coordinators in the six geo-political zones,36 states and Abuja.

The TTM DG said, “We will work tirelessly with the Tinubu Campaign Organisation in all regions of the country and we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper