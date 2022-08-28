Winners Emerge In 2nd GoNigeria Poetry Challenge





The GoNigeria Initiative which encourages youth participation in the electoral process, has announced the names of Nigerian youths who won the top three prizes in the poetry challenge.

Agev Barnabas from Benue State emerged the star prize winner with a cash prize of N1 million, Divine Inyang Titus from Akwa Ibom State emerged the first runner-up and received a cash prize of N600,000 while Ikpeoha David Chukwuemeka from Abia State emerged the second runner-up and receive a cash prize of N400,000.

A statement from the company said the second poetry challenge was organised to further boost the public enlightenment campaign of GoNigeria, an advocacy initiated by Anap Foundation which seeks to sensitise Nigerian youths to register to vote, obtain their PVCs and participate in the electoral processes during the 2023 general elections. The online challenge which ran from Monday, 11 April, 2022 to Thursday, 30 June, 2022, was aimed at engaging Nigerian youths with a strong inclination…





Source: Leadership Newspaper