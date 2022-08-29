Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Must Force Alliance To Defeat Tinubu – Adeyanju





Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has said opposition fronliners in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) must form an alliance in order to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Deji, who said it is sad that big ideas don’t win elections in Africa, spoke against the backdrop of the recents meetings that were held in London.

Speaking at #LeaderahipSpaces @LeadershipNGA, Adeyanju who noted that the presidential candidates have been meeting, however lambasted them for being unserious about taking over power.

“They have been meeting secretly and openly. They are completely unserious political parties heading for a defeat,” Adeyanju said of the PDP, LP and the NNPP.

“Big ideas don’t win elections in Africa. What wins elections in this part of the world is tribe, ethnicity, religion,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper