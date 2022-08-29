BBNaija7: Dotun Emerges New Head Of House, Appoints Daniella Deputy





One of the housemates of the ongoing BBNaija Season 7 reality TV show, Dotun, has emerged new Head of House (HoH) in Week 6 HoH challenge.

He was given the chance of picking a deputy and fellow housemate, Daniella, was Dotun’s choice.

The Head of House Challenge took place in two rounds with the first round involving the housemates moving marbles from a bowl to plastic saucers on another end of the arena.

While the second round involved the housemates throwing darts at a dart board that had balloons on it. Each balloon popped and had a secret message in it that marked the winner.

The first game happened in two rounds with the male housemates going first. At the end of the round involving the male housemates, Adekunle ended up with 19 marbles in his saucer while Dotun had 11 marbles. This meant they were the top two housemates from the male round.

In the female category, Chichi had a total of nine marbles in her saucer, while Phyna had 32 marbles. Subsequently, the top…





Source: Leadership Newspaper