Buhari Mourns Emir Of Funakaye 





President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the demise of Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammadu Kwairanga III, the first-class Emir of Funakaye, who died in his sleep on Saturday in Bajoga, Gombe State.

He died a day after attending the commissioning of the Central Mosque in Kaltungo and just a few hours after he collected humanitarian assistance dispatched to his people by President Buhari following the losses suffered from devastating floods.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the mostly food items were delivered through Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and had not fully been off-loaded when the news of his death was broken.

In a message to the family of the deceased, the government and people of Gombe State, President Buhari described the deceased as “a most committed, most articulate advocate of the less privileged who endeared himself to many with his politeness, kindness and commitment to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper