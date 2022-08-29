Court Stops Buhari, NBC From Shutting Down 53 Broadcast Stations





The Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Monday, stopped President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from planned revocation of the licenses of 53 broadcast stations in the country and consequently shutting down the stations for allegedly failing to renew their licenses.

In a statement signed by the general secretary of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Iyobosa Uwugiaren, and the deputy director of Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Kola Oluwadare, the two groups said that Hon. Justice Akintayo Aluko (Court 8) granted an order of interim injunction, following the hearing of an argument on “Motion Exparte’’ by NGE and SERAP.

NGE and SERAP had last week filed a lawsuit against Buhari and NBC, asking the court for a declaration that Section 10(a) of the Third Schedule to the NBC Act used by NBC to threaten to revoke the licenses of 53 broadcast stations and to shut down the stations was unconstitutional and unlawful,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper